BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Glu Mobile Inc :
* Glu Mobile Inc says total bookings were $57.8 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $57.9 million in q4 of 2015
* Glu reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Glu Mobile Inc says gross margin was 56 pct in Q4 of 2016 compared to 58 pct in Q4 of 2015
* Glu Mobile Inc says bookings are expected to be between $53.0 million and $55.0 million for Q1
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Glu Mobile Inc says bookings are expected to be between $215.0 million and $225.0 million for 2017
* Glu Mobile Inc - total revenue was $46.3 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $61.0 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.