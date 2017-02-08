BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Fleetcor Technologies Inc :
* Fleetcor reports fourth quarter and fiscal-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.00
* Q4 revenue $515 million versus I/B/E/S view $502.7 million
* Sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.82 to $1.88
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 total revenues between $2,170 million and $2,230 million
* Sees 2017 gaap net income per diluted share between $5.78 and $5.98
* Sees 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share between $8.10 and $8.30
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.17, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.