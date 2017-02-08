BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Usa Technologies Inc :
* USA Technologies announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue $21.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $95 million to $100 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Usa Technologies Inc says for full fiscal year 2017, management expects to add between 115,000 and 125,000 net new connections for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.