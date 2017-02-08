BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd :
* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 ended december 31, 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Qtrly non gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ltd qtrly revenue $ 94.7 million versus $ 79.8 million
* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd - Q3 revenue is expected to be between $90 million and $94 million
* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd sees Q3 gaap gross margin is expected to be 22 pct plus or minus 1 pct
* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd sees Q3 loss attributable to noncontrolling interest is expected to be between $1.2 million and $1.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $93.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $88.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.