Feb 8 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd :

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 ended december 31, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly non gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ltd qtrly revenue $ 94.7 million versus $ 79.8 million

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd - Q3 revenue is expected to be between $90 million and $94 million

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd sees Q3 gaap gross margin is expected to be 22 pct plus or minus 1 pct

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd sees Q3 loss attributable to noncontrolling interest is expected to be between $1.2 million and $1.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $93.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $88.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S