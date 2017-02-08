BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Ttm Technologies Inc :
* TTM Technologies Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q4 sales $706.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $671.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.31
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $595 million to $635 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $607.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.