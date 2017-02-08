BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 IES Holdings Inc :
* IES Holdings reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $192.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* IES Holdings Inc - backlog of approximately $328 million as of December 31, 2016, as compared to approximately $341 million as of September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.