BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 LifeVantage Corp :
* LifeVantage announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue fell 5.9 percent to $48.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 to $0.47
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.33
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $207 million to $212 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.