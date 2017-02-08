BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Mindbody Inc
* Mindbody reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $38.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.2 million
* Mindbody Inc - Average monthly revenue per subscriber (ARPS) for Q4 of 2016 grew 15% year over year to approximately $212
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $179 million to $182 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $41.6 million to $42.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 29 to 31 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 30 to 33 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mindbody Inc - Sees non-GAAP net loss for full year of 2017 in range of $2.7 million to $5.7 million
* Mindbody Inc - Sees non-GAAP net loss for Q1 of 2017 in range of $1.1 million to $2.1 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $180.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $41.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.