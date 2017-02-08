BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Trimble Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $605.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trimble reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $585.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $579 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.32
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.17
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $585 million to $615 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.