BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 IsoRay Inc :
* Says continues to expect stronger second half of fiscal 2017
* IsoRay announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue fell 14 percent to $1.03 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.