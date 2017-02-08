BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 8 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co :
* American equity reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share $1.35
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market