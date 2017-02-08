BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
Feb 9 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
* Aspen reports results for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 operating loss per share $0.34
* Q4 loss per share $1.41
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aspen insurance holdings ltd says gross written premiums of $606.1 million in q4 of 2016, a decrease of 4.5%
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year