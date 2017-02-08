BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 9 Qualys Inc
* Qualys announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $52.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.6 million
* Qualys Inc says expects revenues to be in range of $52.0 million to $53.0 million in q1
* Qualys Inc says gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.38 to $0.41 in q1
* Qualys Inc says non-gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.19 in q1
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $224 million to $228 million
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.00 to $1.06
* Qualys Inc says non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.81 to $0.86 in fy 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $54.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $233.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.