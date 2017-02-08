BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 8 Dun & Bradstreet Corp :
* Dun & Bradstreet reports 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent
* Dun & Bradstreet Corp - q4 total revenue $ $517.1 million versus $ 499.3 million
* Dun & Bradstreet Corp qtrly gaap diluted earnings per share $ 2.10
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 2.99
* Dun & Bradstreet - declared increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.5025 per share, up from company's prior quarterly dividend of $0.4825 per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $513.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dun & Bradstreet Corp qtrly adjusted revenue $517.1 million versus $504.4 million
* Dun & Bradstreet - declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.5025 per share, up from company's prior quarterly dividend of $0.4825 per share
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market