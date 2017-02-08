Feb 9 INTL FCStone Inc
* INTL FCStone Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter
financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 23 percent to $185.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* INTL FCStone says securities segment income was down 41%
largely because of prior period gains in Argentina related to
significant devaluation in peso
* INTL FCStone Inc - in Q1 recorded pre-tax unrealized
losses of $4.6 million and $1.0 million on u.s. Treasury notes
and interest rate swaps, respectively
* INTL FCStone Inc - assets under management declined 21% to
$509.8 million in Q1 compared to $648.5 million in prior year
