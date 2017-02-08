BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 9 Westwood Holdings Group Inc
* Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $31.1 million versus $31.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.92
* Westwood Holdings Group Inc - assets under management totaled $21.2 billion at december 31, 2016 versus $20.8 billion at december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market