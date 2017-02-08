BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Quinstreet Inc :
* Quinstreet reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue $65.6 million
* Quinstreet Inc - company incurred $2.4 million in charges in quarter related to restructuring announced in November
* Quinstreet Inc - expect adjusted EBITDA margin and cash flow to improve significantly in March and june quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.