Feb 8 Level 3 Communications Inc :

* Q4 basic earnings per share $0.70

* Level 3 reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $2.032 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.06 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Level 3 communications inc says expect adjusted EBITDA of $2.94 to $3.00 billion and free cash flow of $1.10 to $1.16 billion for 2017

* Level 3 Communications Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: