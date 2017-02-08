BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Clearwater Paper Corp
* Clearwater Paper reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 sales $425.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $408.6 million
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 excluding items
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.