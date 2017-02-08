BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Tyler Technologies Inc
* Tyler Technologies reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 earnings per share $0.80
* Q4 revenue $195.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $197.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $3.83 to $3.91
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $3.26 to $3.34
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $844 million to $854 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.95, revenue view $860.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
