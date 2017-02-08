BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Zendesk Inc :
* Zendesk announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.26
* Q4 revenue $88.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $91 million to $93 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $415 million to $425 million
* Zendesk inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap operating loss of $16.0 - 20.0 million
* Zendesk Inc - qtrly q1 gaap operating loss of $28.0 - 29.0 million
* Zendesk Inc - sees q1 non-gaap operating loss of $6.0 - $7.0 million
* Zendesk inc - sees fy gaap operating loss of $109.0 - $113.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $91.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $410.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
