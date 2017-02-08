BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 General Cable Corp :
* General Cable reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 loss per share $2.10
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.20
* Sees Q1 revenue $850 million to $900 million
* General Cable Corp - Q1 unit volume is anticipated to be up low-single digits year over year
* General cable corp - qtrly net sales $ 910.0 million versus $ 952.9 million
* Sees Q1 reported loss per share $0.05 to $+0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.