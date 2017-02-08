BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 8 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp
* Monmouth Real Estate reports results for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.19
* Q1 FFO per share $0.20
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market