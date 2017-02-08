BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Green Plains Inc
* Green Plains reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47
* Q4 revenue $932.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Green Plains Inc - Qtrly ethanol production of 334.2 million gallons
* Green Plains Inc - "U.S. Ethanol demand was strong in 2016 and we expect that to continue in 2017"
* Green Plains Inc - "U.S. Ethanol remains competitively priced and export demand could be even stronger this year"
* Implemented organizational changes during Q4 of 2016 as a result of acquisitions during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.