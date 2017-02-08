BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Liveperson Inc :
* Liveperson announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 loss per share $0.17
* Q4 revenue $56.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $56.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Liveperson inc says signed a total of 93 deals in quarter, which includes addition of 33 new customer contracts
* Liveperson inc says revenue per enterprise and mid-market customers averaged just over $200,000 over trailing twelve months ended in q4 of 2016
* Liveperson inc - company anticipates that 2017 revenue will be 6pct to 10pct
* Liveperson Inc- company also expects to preserve profitability and margins in 2017, by capturing another $16 million to $19 million of savings
* Liveperson Inc sees q1 diluted adjusted net income per share $0.00 - $0.02
* Liveperson Inc sees q1 gaap net loss per share $0.12 - $0.10
* Liveperson Inc-sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda $17.3 million- $21.3mln
* Liveperson Inc sees q1 revenue $50.0 million - $51.0 million
* Sees FY 2017 gaap net loss per share $0.40 - $0.31
* Liveperson Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $14.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Liveperson Inc-sees fy 2017 revenue $201.0 million- $209.0 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $229.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Liveperson Inc sees negative foreign exchange impact on revenue of approximately $3.0 million in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
