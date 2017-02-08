BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Green Plains Partners Lp :
* Green Plains Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Green Plains Partners Lp - quarterly cash distribution increased 1.0 cent to $0.43 per unit
* Green Plains Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $28.3 million versus $22.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $28.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.