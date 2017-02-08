BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Forward Air Corp :
* Forward Air Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results and quarterly cash dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 revenue $264.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $256.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forward air corp says expect q1 year-on-year revenue growth to be up 4 pct to 8 pct
* Forward Air Corp says expect Q1 net income per diluted share to be between $0.38 and $0.42, compared to $0.43 in prior year quarter
* Forward Air Corp - do not anticipate making any non-gaap adjustments to Q1 2017 net income per diluted share results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $235.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
