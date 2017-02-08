BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Everton Resources Inc :
* Everton increases its previously announced private placement to $1.1 million
* Everton Resources - placement has been increased by 10 million units, now consists of 22 million units at $0.05 with one-half of one common share purchase warrant
* Everton Resources Inc - proceeds of financing will be used to complete phase one drilling program on Arroyo Carpintero property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.