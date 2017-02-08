Feb 8 Everton Resources Inc :

* Everton increases its previously announced private placement to $1.1 million

* Everton Resources - placement has been increased by 10 million units, now consists of 22 million units at $0.05 with one-half of one common share purchase warrant

* Everton Resources Inc - proceeds of financing will be used to complete phase one drilling program on Arroyo Carpintero property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: