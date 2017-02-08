BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Feb 8 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc
* Piedmont Office Realty Trust reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Qtrly core FFO per share $0.44
* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc-sees FY 2017 nareit ffo and core FFO per diluted share $1.70 - $1.80
* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - based on management's expectations, company affirms its previously issued guidance for full-year 2017
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.