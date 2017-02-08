Feb 8 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc

* Piedmont Office Realty Trust reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Qtrly core FFO per share $0.44

* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc-sees FY 2017 nareit ffo and core FFO per diluted share $1.70 - $1.80

* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - based on management's expectations, company affirms its previously issued guidance for full-year 2017

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: