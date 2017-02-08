BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Compass Minerals International Inc :
* Compass minerals reports solid fourth-quarter earnings boosted by brazilian acquisition
* Q4 earnings per share $2.87
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy earnings per share $3.20 to $3.70
* Q4 revenue $443.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.3 million
* Compass Minerals International Inc - "improving market dynamics for deicing market are expected to produce increased salt sales volumes in 2017"
* Compass Minerals International Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $125 to $140 million
* Compass Minerals International Inc - "market conditions for plant nutrients are expected to remain strong in Brazil" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.