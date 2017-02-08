BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 HNI Corp
* Hni Corporation reports increased earnings for fiscal year 2016
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 to $0.24 excluding items
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 sales $581.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $581.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $3.15 excluding items
* HNI corp - for Q1, organic sales are expected to be down 3 to 6 percent over same period in prior year
* HNI Corp - full year organic sales growth is expected to be 3 to 6 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.