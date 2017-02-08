Feb 8 HNI Corp

* Hni Corporation reports increased earnings for fiscal year 2016

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 to $0.24 excluding items

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 sales $581.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $581.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $3.15 excluding items

* HNI corp - for Q1, organic sales are expected to be down 3 to 6 percent over same period in prior year

* HNI Corp - full year organic sales growth is expected to be 3 to 6 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S