BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Canfor Pulp Products Inc
* Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 results and quarterly dividend
* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - qtrly net income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.15
* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - qtrly sales $ 257.8 million versus $ 330.8 million last year
* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - qtrly pulp shipments were down 14pct from previous quarter principally reflecting weather-related impacts on shipments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.