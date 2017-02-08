Feb 8 ARC Resources Ltd :

* ARC Resources Ltd announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results as it increases capital investment in ARC'S multi-year, large-scale development projects at Dawson, Parkland/Tower, and Sunrise

* Q4 FFO per share C$0.53

* ARC Resources Ltd- board of directors has approved an increase to ARC'S 2017 capital program to $750 million, from $665 million previously announced

* ARC Resources-full-year average production guidance revised downward to a range of 118,000 to 124,000 boe per day from 128,000 to 133,000 boe per day

* ARC Resources Ltd - ARC achieved Q4 2016 production of 117,611 boe per day, two per cent higher than Q3 of 2016