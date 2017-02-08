BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Oceaneering International Inc
* Oceaneering reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $488 million versus I/B/E/S view $504.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oceaneering International Inc - For 2017, we expect our organic capital expenditures to total between $90 million and $120 million
* Oceaneering International - Beyond 2017, foresee an increase in deepwater expenditures, improving demand for services and products
* Oceaneering International - Believe Q1 2017 results will be considerably lower than adjusted Q4 results due to a continuation of weak demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
