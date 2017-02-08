BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Summit Midstream Partners LP :
* Summit Midstream Partners LP announces pricing of senior notes
* Summit Midstream Partners - notes will be issued at par and bear interest at 5.75 pct per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.