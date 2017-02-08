BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Feb 8 Banc Of California Inc :
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Banc Of California - board approved new policy on outside business activities that tightens controls on outside business activities of officers,employees
* Banc Of California - new policy requires non-employee directors to refrain from engaging in outside business activities that create conflict of interest
* Banc Of California Inc - board revised stock ownership guidelines to increase amount of stock that each non-employee director must hold
* Banc Of California - each non-employee director must now hold 5 times then-current annual cash base retainer, by end of fifth year of appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.