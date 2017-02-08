BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Feb 8 FB Financial Corp :
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
* FB Financial Corp - transaction valued at approximately $284.2 million
* FB Financial Corp - EPS accretion expected in 2017 and 2018 from deal
* FB Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to FB Financial Corporation's earnings per share, exclusive of transaction costs and expenses.
* FB Financial Corp - during first full year of combined operations, FB financial estimates low-teens percentage earnings per share accretion
* FB Financial - transaction structured as stock purchase where Firstbank will acquire all shares of Clayton Bank and American City Bank from Clayton HC
* FB Financial Corp - estimates approximately 6.0pct tangible book value dilution at closing of deal, which is expected to be earned back in about 1.5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.