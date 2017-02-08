BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Bengal Energy Ltd :
* Bengal Energy announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Bengal Energy Ltd - production in Q3 of fiscal 2017 averaged 355 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an 8 pct decrease from previous quarter
* Bengal Energy says qtrly ffo per share $0.02
* Bengal Energy - from July 2017 through to Dec 2018, has hedged approximately 133,000 barrels of production at a floor price of us $47 per barrel
* Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.01
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
