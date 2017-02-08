BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 8 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy announces pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount senior secured notes
* Peabody Energy announces pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount senior secured notes
* Peabody Energy-pricing of private offering consisting of $500 million of 6.000pct senior secured notes due 2022, $500 million of 6.375pct senior secured notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION