BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 8 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy announces upsize and pricing of $950 million senior secured term loan facility
* Peabody Energy Corp - priced a senior secured term loan and, "in response to strong demand", has upsized term loan to $950 million from $500 million
* Peabody Energy Corp- term loan facility will mature in 2022 and bear interest at a rate of libor plus 4.50pct per annum, with a 1.00pct libor floor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION