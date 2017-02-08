Feb 8 Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy announces upsize and pricing of $950 million senior secured term loan facility

* Peabody Energy Corp - priced a senior secured term loan and, "in response to strong demand", has upsized term loan to $950 million from $500 million

* Peabody Energy Corp- term loan facility will mature in 2022 and bear interest at a rate of libor plus 4.50pct per annum, with a 1.00pct libor floor