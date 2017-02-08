Feb 8 New Flyer Industries Inc :

* Valley Metro RPTA awards New Flyer a contract for up to 21 xcelsior buses

* New Flyer Of America Inc- contract includes a firm order for 10 (20 EU) 60-foot xcelsior cng buses value at approximately $9 million dollars

* New Flyer Of America Inc - contract includes option to purchase up to an additional 11 (22 eu) XN60 buses over five year contract term