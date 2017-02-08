Feb 8 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd :

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results and provides general business update

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue rose 93.4 percent to $23.4 million

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - 152.1 MW of solar parks assets in operation as of September 30, 2016

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - as of September 30, 2016, 90.7 MW under construction, 172.2 MW of shovel-ready projects, and 1.0 gw of solar parks in pipeline