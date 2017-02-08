BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd :
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results and provides general business update
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue rose 93.4 percent to $23.4 million
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - 152.1 MW of solar parks assets in operation as of September 30, 2016
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - as of September 30, 2016, 90.7 MW under construction, 172.2 MW of shovel-ready projects, and 1.0 gw of solar parks in pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.