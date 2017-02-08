BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Beaufield Resources Inc
* Beaufield Resources announces $4 million bought deal
* Beaufield Resources Inc - Offering 20 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.10 per common share
* Beaufield Resources Inc - Also offering 13.3 million flow-through common shares of corporation at a price of $0.15 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.