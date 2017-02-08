BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Jaguar Animal Health Inc
* Press Release - Jaguar Animal Health enters binding agreement of terms to merge with Napo Pharmaceuticals
* Jaguar Animal Health -Transaction approved by unanimous vote of independent and disinterested members of each of Jaguar's and Napo's board of directors
* Jaguar Animal Health - Binding financial terms of merger include a 3-to-1 Napo-to-Jaguar value ratio to calculate relative ownership of combined entity
* Jaguar Animal Health Inc- Napo will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar, focused on human health
* Jaguar Animal Health Inc says as of January 31, 2017, Napo owned about 19% of jaguar's outstanding shares of common stock
* Jaguar Animal-Terms of merger include provisions that Napo's secured convertible debt shall not exceed $10 million, unsecured debt shall not exceed $3 million
* Jaguar Animal - Third party will invest $3.0 million in Jaguar for approximately four million shares of newly issued common stock of Jaguar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.