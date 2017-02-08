Feb 8 Redknee Solutions Inc

* Redknee Solutions reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Redknee Solutions Inc qtrly revenue was $37.2 million compared to $50.1 million

* Board of directors concluded that there are opportunities to further restructure business

* Redknee Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Redknee Solutions Inc - Order backlog of $162.1 million at December 31, 2016

* Redknee Solutions Inc- Withdrawing financial guidance it had previously provided for fiscal 2017 for revenues of between $170 million and $180 million

* Redknee Solutions - Board directed management to develop various restructuring proposals with specific focus on realizing additional cost savings

* Redknee Solutions Inc- Withdrawing financial guidance it had previously provided for fiscal 2017 for adjusted EBITDA of between $15 million and $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: