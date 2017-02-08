BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Redknee Solutions Inc
* Redknee Solutions reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Redknee Solutions Inc qtrly revenue was $37.2 million compared to $50.1 million
* Board of directors concluded that there are opportunities to further restructure business
* Redknee Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Redknee Solutions Inc - Order backlog of $162.1 million at December 31, 2016
* Redknee Solutions Inc- Withdrawing financial guidance it had previously provided for fiscal 2017 for revenues of between $170 million and $180 million
* Redknee Solutions - Board directed management to develop various restructuring proposals with specific focus on realizing additional cost savings
* Redknee Solutions Inc- Withdrawing financial guidance it had previously provided for fiscal 2017 for adjusted EBITDA of between $15 million and $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.