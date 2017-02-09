Feb 8 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 FFO per share C$1.42
* Oil sands operations cash operating costs per barrel
decreased to $24.95 for Q4 of 2016 from $28.00 in prior year
* Suncor Energy - Suncor's total upstream production of
738,500 boe/d in Q4 of 2016, compared with 582,900 boe/d in
prior year quarter
* Qtrly average refinery crude throughput was 427,300 bbls/d
compared with 430,200 bbls/d in prior year quarter
* There have been no changes to corporate guidance ranges
previously issued on November 17, 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.32
* Suncor Energy Inc - Oil sands operations production of
433,400 bbls/d in Q4 of 2016, a slight decrease from 439,700
bbls/d in prior year quarter
* Cost reduction efforts have resulted in significant
savings in year, well exceeding targets set out in early 2016
