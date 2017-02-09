Feb 9 Allegion Plc
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial
results, provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $569.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $572.3
million
* Full-year 2017 reported and organic sales growth are both
forecasted to be up 5.5 to 6.5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.55 to $3.70
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.81 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Company is targeting available cash flow of approximately
$300 to $320 million in FY 2017
* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per ordinary share
of company, an increase of 33 percent over prior dividend
* "In asia pacific, we anticipate robust growth in our
china, australia and new zealand businesses" for 2017
* FY 2017 available cash flow outlook is inclusive of a $50
million discretionary pension contribution to its U.S. Pension
plan made in January 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.72, revenue view $2.35
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reported, adjusted eps for fourth-quarter 2016 include a
$15 million or $0.10 per share environmental remediation charge
in americas segment
