Feb 9 Allegion Plc

* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $569.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $572.3 million

* Full-year 2017 reported and organic sales growth are both forecasted to be up 5.5 to 6.5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.55 to $3.70

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.81 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* Company is targeting available cash flow of approximately $300 to $320 million in FY 2017

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per ordinary share of company, an increase of 33 percent over prior dividend

* "In asia pacific, we anticipate robust growth in our china, australia and new zealand businesses" for 2017

* FY 2017 available cash flow outlook is inclusive of a $50 million discretionary pension contribution to its U.S. Pension plan made in January 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.72, revenue view $2.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Reported, adjusted eps for fourth-quarter 2016 include a $15 million or $0.10 per share environmental remediation charge in americas segment