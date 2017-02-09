Feb 9 Kkr & Co Lp
* KKR & Co. L.P. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* KKR & Co Lp- AUM was $129.6 billion as of December 31,
2016, a decrease of $1.5 billion, compared to AUM of $131.1
billion as of September 30, 2016.
* Reports qtrly net income per common unit was $0.35
* Says book value was $12.15 per outstanding adjusted unit
as of December 31, 2016
* KKR & Co Lp - qtrly total segment revenues were $664.4
million compared to $487.6 million for the quarter ended
December 31, 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $269.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KKR & Co Lp - intends to increase qtrly distribution to
holders of common units from $0.16 to $0.17/common unit/quarter
* KKR & Co Lp- an incremental $250 million has been
authorized to repurchase common units in the current quarter
* KKR & Co Lp - intends to begin increasing qtrly
distribution beginning with results for quarter ending March 31,
2017
