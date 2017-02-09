Feb 9 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
* Armada hoffler properties reports fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.25
* Q4 FFO per share $0.27
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.99 to $1.03
* Armada hoffler properties inc - normalized funds from
operations ("ffo") of $13.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share,
for quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Armada hoffler properties inc - 2017 full-year normalized
ffo guidance in range of $0.99 to $1.03 per diluted share
* Armada hoffler properties inc - total construction
contract backlog was $217.7 million at end of year
