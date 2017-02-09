Feb 9 Precision Drilling Corp
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 fourth
quarter and year end financial results
* Q4 loss per share C$0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue C$283.9 million versus C$345 million last
year
* Q4 revenue view C$264.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Precision Drilling says operating results the quarter were
negatively impacted by decrease in drilling activity in U.S. and
internationally
* Precision Drilling - "Intentions by both OPEC & non-OPEC
producers to implement production quotas should lead to improved
market-balancing fundamentals"
* Precision Drilling - Operating results in quarter also
negatively impacted by pricing in all of co's operating segments
except international
* Precision Drilling - Internationally, average active rig
count in quarter was eight rigs, down one rig over Q4 in 2015
but up one rig from Q3 of 2016
* Says currently it has eight rigs active internationally;
in Kuwait, two new-build rigs began working in Q4 of 2016
